Can you help? Police renew appeal after discovery of large cannabis farm in Hartlepool
Police have renewed an appeal for help after the discovery of a major cannabis farm in Hartpool.
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a house in Milton Road, Hartlepool at 12.30am on Tuesday, September 10, and, although the premises were empty, found what is believed to be a large-scale cannabis farm inside.
It was the second major cannabis discovery in the street in just five days.
Scenes of crime officers attended the Hartlepool address, and a crime record of cultivation of cannabis was made whilst inquiries continue.
A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police told the Mail on Tuesday: “We were called at 12.30am this morning to a report there was a disturbance.
“When we got there, the premises were empty, but when we got inside, we found a cannabis farm.
“It was over three storeys of the property and there was a large number of plants.”
“No arrests have so far been made and inquires are ongoing.”
Cleveland Police has also issued a list of signs to look for if you suspect cannabis is being grown in your neighbourhood:
*A strong smell of cannabis consistently in the area
*Lights on 24 hours a day
*Sealed windows or curtains and blinds permanently closed
*Increased heat detected from adjoining properties
*Frequent visitors, often at unusual times.
Anyone with information can to contact Cleveland Police via 101, quoting Event 155707.