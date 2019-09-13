Can you help? Police renew appeal after discovery of large cannabis farm in Hartlepool

Police have renewed an appeal for help after the discovery of a major cannabis farm in Hartpool.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 13th September 2019, 12:46 pm
Milton Road, Hartlepool

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a house in Milton Road, Hartlepool at 12.30am on Tuesday, September 10, and, although the premises were empty, found what is believed to be a large-scale cannabis farm inside.

It was the second major cannabis discovery in the street in just five days.

Scenes of crime officers attended the Hartlepool address, and a crime record of cultivation of cannabis was made whilst inquiries continue.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police told the Mail on Tuesday: “We were called at 12.30am this morning to a report there was a disturbance.

“When we got there, the premises were empty, but when we got inside, we found a cannabis farm.

“It was over three storeys of the property and there was a large number of plants.”

“No arrests have so far been made and inquires are ongoing.”

Cleveland Police has also issued a list of signs to look for if you suspect cannabis is being grown in your neighbourhood:

*A strong smell of cannabis consistently in the area

*Lights on 24 hours a day

*Sealed windows or curtains and blinds permanently closed

*Increased heat detected from adjoining properties

*Frequent visitors, often at unusual times.

Anyone with information can to contact Cleveland Police via 101, quoting Event 155707.