Cannabis plants worth £435,000 seized in three raids in space of two days

Hundreds of cannabis plants have been recovered after searches on three different addresses uncovered drug farms.

Police have seized over £400,000 worth of cannabis in two days in Hartlepool.

Hereford Street in Hartlepool. Image copyright Google Maps.

Officers discovered over 200 plants at an address on Hereford Street in the town in the early hours of yesterday morning.

They are estimated to be worth in the region of £150,000.

A 23-year-old man was charged with production of a controlled drug and he appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court today.

Another man, aged 46, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and was released under investigation whilst inquiries continue.

Stephen Street in Hartlepool. Image copyright Google Maps.

A second discovery of 10 mature plants worth around £10,000 was made on Stephen Street in the town yesterday.

Inquiries are ongoing with regards to those responsible.

A further 500 plants were found at a property on Elwick Road in the early hours of this morning, worth around £275,000.

Two men aged 24 and 35 have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and a man aged 53 and a woman aged 42 have been arrested on suspicion of production of

cannabis and all remain in custody.

Some of the plants found at the address in Stephen Street, Hartlepool.

Sergeant Ian Raine, from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have prevented a substantial amount of cannabis from potentially getting onto the streets of Hartlepool over the last two days.

"Anyone with information regarding drugs activity in their area is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”