Several men have arrested and interviewed in connection with a disturbance at Horden Cricket Club at around 11.30pm on November 26 but officers still need to speak to one man who remains outstanding.

Anyone with information that can help identify him should contact DC Paul Coburn at Durham Constabulary on [email protected] or call 101 extension 752714 quoting incident 542 of November 26, 2021.

Do you recognise him?

