Police have released a CCTV image to identify a man who failed to pay for fuel at a petrol station in Blackhall Colliery.

Officers have launched an appeal to identify a man who failed to pay for fuel on Friday November 30.

He made off in a Silver Renault Megan from the ESSO Petrol Station in Blackhall Colliery.

If anyone has any information please call 101 and quote reference DHM-03122018-0361.