CCTV appeal by police after robber tries to steal woman's car outside Co-Op

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after an attempted robbery outside a Co-Op store.

The incident happened at 8.35pm on Monday, October 29, outside the shop in Cooperative Terrace, Shotton Colliery.

A woman customer who had parked her car outside was grabbed from behind as she left, by a man who demanded the keys.

She screamed for help, causing the would-be robber to release his grip, and his intended victim managed to get into her car and drive off.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and ask for DC Nicholson of Peterlee Police.