CCTV footage released of car police want to trace over fears a person may be lay in the open boot
CCTV footage of a car has been released over fears a person may be laid in the boot of the vehicle.
Police received a report of concern from a member of the public at around 9pm on Sunday October 21, after a dark coloured estate vehicle was reportedly driving very slowly with the boot up in Middlesbrough.
It was reported that the vehicle may have contained a person laid in the boot.
Inquiries have not yet identified the vehicle or its occupants, and police would ask anyone who may recognise the vehicle or know who it belongs to, or anyone with dash cam footage or private CCTV footage of the vehicle to get in touch as a matter of urgency.
The car was seen driving along Captain Cooks Crescent, before turning right onto Dixons Bank towards Marton shops, then onto Gunnergate Lane.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Dimelow said: “We now have CCTV footage which we can release into the public domain which will hopefully allow us to identify the vehicle and the occupants of it.
“I would urge anyone who may know who the vehicle belongs to, to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.
“The vehicle made its way along Captain Cooks Crescent then turned right onto Dixons Bank towards Marton shops then Gunnergate Lane at around 9pm on Sunday 20th October. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.”
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting event number 181063, or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.