CCTV footage shows how killers scoured the streets in search of their victim Kelly Franklin

Torbjorn Kettlewell has been found guilty of the murder of the mum of his three children Kelly Franklin, who he stabbed to death in the street.

Kettlewell's former lover Juile Wass has been found guilty of her manslaughter.

Police who investigated the case have released video footage showing hows the two killers spent the hours before Kelly's tragic death and went on to scour the streets of Hartlepool looking for their victim.

Kettlewell is seen on CCTV going into a local shop and looking around the streets in search of Kelly.

Police then spot the car carrying Kettlewell and Wass as they search for the mum of three.

