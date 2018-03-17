CCTV images issued as police search for garage store shoplifter

Durham Constabulary want to track down this woman.
Police hope to trace this woman as they investigate a suspected shoplifting incident at a garage.

Durham Constabulary want to hear from the woman or anyone who can identify her as officers investigate a theft from the Asda garage in Peterlee last Saturday, March 10.

Officers in Peterlee wish to speak to this lady in connection with a shoplifting investigation.

The suspect is described as being of slim build with grey hair wearing a khaki coat with fur lined hood, a pink scarf, jeans and boots.

Anyone with information is ask to call the force on 101 or email CaughtOn.Camera@durham.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference CRI00111772.