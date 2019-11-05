CCTV released after cash and charity box stolen from Hartlepool KFC in burglary

Burglars stole thousands of pounds from KFC in Hartlepool

Officers at Cleveland Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, at KFC on The Lanyard.

It happened on Sunday, October 20 between 3:45am and 4:30am.

Thousands of pounds worth of cash and a charity box containing around £200 were taken from the premises.

Cleveland Police has released CCTV images of a burglary at KFC at The Lanyard, Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the suspects was wearing a G Star jacket and it is believed the two men made off in the direction of Church Street.

Anyone with information, and anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the Church Street area between 3.30am and 4.30 on October 20 can contact PC Leon Webster on 101, quoting 180726.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.