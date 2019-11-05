CCTV released after cash and charity box stolen from Hartlepool KFC in burglary
Thousands of pounds worth of cash and a charity box have been stolen from KFC in Hartlepool.
Officers at Cleveland Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, at KFC on The Lanyard.
It happened on Sunday, October 20 between 3:45am and 4:30am.
Thousands of pounds worth of cash and a charity box containing around £200 were taken from the premises.
One of the suspects was wearing a G Star jacket and it is believed the two men made off in the direction of Church Street.
Anyone with information, and anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the Church Street area between 3.30am and 4.30 on October 20 can contact PC Leon Webster on 101, quoting 180726.
You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Members of the public are asked to note that the timing shown on the CCTV images is not accurate.