Charterhouse Street death probe: Police make new appeal for help
Detectives investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a Hartlepool house have made a new appeal for help.
Cleveland Police officers were called at 11.57am on Sunday, September 15, after a report of a man’s body being found inside a property in Charterhouse Street, off Oxford Road.
A cordon was put in place as police begun their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death which was described as “unexplained” at the time.
Police do not believe that there is any risk to the wider public.
Now detectives are again appealing for information – with various ways people can get in touch with police, from phoning directly in to the investigation team to completely anonymously online.
Enquiries into the discovery of the man’s body are continuing but it was confirmed yesterday, Monday, September 16, that one man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The victim is still to be formally identified and a 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody undergoing questioning.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Mark Dimelow said: “Firstly I would like to reassure local people that we do not believe there is currently any risk to the wider public.
“Officers remain in the Charterhouse Street area to provide reassurance and residents are welcome to approach them with any concerns - or equally with information which could help us. We have installed a temporary base in Charterhouse Street itself as a focal point for the community who may want to speak with police.
“We have already had a number of people coming forward with information and I’d like to thank them for their help. House to house inquiries are taking place and we’re also examining local CCTV - as well as following up several other lines of inquiry. I do anticipate further arrests.
“In the meantime I’d remind anyone with information they can ring Cleveland Police on the 101 number, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org or you can visit https://mipp.police.uk/ and provide information direct to the investigation team.”