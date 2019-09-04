Child, 11, left injured after being hit by a vehicle on Raby Road
An eleven-year-old child has been left injured after being hit by a vehicle in Hartlepool.
Cleveland Police were called to the scene of an incident on Raby Road at 2.45pm on Wednesday, September 4 following reports of a crash in the town.
A vehicle on the road was found to have hit a child and emergency services were sent to the scene.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “The child’s injuries are not expected to be life-threatening and while all of the injuries are currently unclear, they have suffered a fractured ankle as a result.”
Police inquiries into the incident are currently ongoing and we will report updates on the child’s injuries as we get them.
Cleveland Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash cam footage to call 101 and quote the reference number 152463.