Child porn addict from Hartlepool banned from using internet after admitting five charges relating to making and possessing indecent images

A man who was addicted to child abuse pornography has been banned from using the internet by a judge until he is sentenced for his crimes.

Arthur Nolasco, 33, from Hartlepool, appeared at Teesside Crown Court after pleading guilty to five offences at Teesside Magistrates' Court on February 26.

Prosecutor Jenny Haigh said that due to the volume of child pornography casework police needed more time to investigate a memory stick seized from him, and she asked for an adjournment.

Nolasco, who had his bail extended, had pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent photographs of children, one of possessing extreme pornographic images and another of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

Judge Howard Crowson adjourned the case on Nolasco, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, before sentence on June 3.

The judge made it a condition of his bail that he should not have in his possession any device capable of accessing the internet.

Judge Crowson said that it was an unusual condition to impose but it was only for a few weeks before sentencing.

The judge told him: ”You should not read into the fact that I am granting you bail as any indication of what the sentence will be.

”I do not want you watching those type of images in the meantime.”

The charges date from August 2 last year when police armed with a warrant raided Nolasco’s home.