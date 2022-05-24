Cleveland crime commissioner Steve Turner 'vindicated' as investigation into historic sex allegation dropped

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner. Photograph by Stuart Boulton.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), confirmed an investigation – to be carried out by another police force – into an allegation of a historic offence against PCC Steve Turner late last year.

That investigation has now been discontinued after no further lines of inquiry were identified, said Mr Turner’s office.

Mr Turner, who always denied any wrongdoing, welcomed the outcome alhough he said he had been the victim of a political “witch hunt”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Responding to the news, he wrote on Facebook: “Whilst I feel vindicated in this result, I am horrified that we have a system that allows the press and social media to publish allegations from a third party source which have led to the most traumatic time myself and my family have ever had to endure.”

Mr Turner was never arrested or interviewed.

Mr Turner added: “I have stated from day one that these stories and allegations have been used to orchestrate a Politically motivated witch hunt against me that has seen even Sir Keir Starmer give interviews calling for me to step aside from my role.”

He also thanked his family, team, and public for their support.