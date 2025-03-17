A 66-year-old man was hit on the head during a frightening attempted robbery in Hartlepool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information following the incident which happened on a wooded pathway leading from Hart Lane to Padstow Close near Aldi supermarket around 8pm on Friday, March 14.

Cleveland Police say two males believed to be aged 18-25 years old approached the 66-year-old man when one of the suspects hit the man on the back of his head and demanded money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attempted robbery happened on the wooded pathway leading from Hart Lane to Padstow Close (right).

The force said: “The suspects made off before anything was stolen. They made off in the direction of Hart Lane/Dunston Road."

Both were wearing balaclavas and one was dressed all in black, around 5ft 11in tall and with a jacket pulled over his head.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have seen the suspects leaving the area is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting the reference number SE25044924.