Cleveland Police appeal after Balaclava wearing thugs try to rob 66-year-old in Hartlepool

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 16:43 BST

A 66-year-old man was hit on the head during a frightening attempted robbery in Hartlepool.

Police are appealing for information following the incident which happened on a wooded pathway leading from Hart Lane to Padstow Close near Aldi supermarket around 8pm on Friday, March 14.

Cleveland Police say two males believed to be aged 18-25 years old approached the 66-year-old man when one of the suspects hit the man on the back of his head and demanded money.

The attempted robbery happened on the wooded pathway leading from Hart Lane to Padstow Close (right).The attempted robbery happened on the wooded pathway leading from Hart Lane to Padstow Close (right).
The attempted robbery happened on the wooded pathway leading from Hart Lane to Padstow Close (right).

The force said: “The suspects made off before anything was stolen. They made off in the direction of Hart Lane/Dunston Road."

Both were wearing balaclavas and one was dressed all in black, around 5ft 11in tall and with a jacket pulled over his head.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have seen the suspects leaving the area is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting the reference number SE25044924.

