Police are hunting Balaclava-wearing motorbike riders following a botched robbery.

Officers also want to trace the potential victim of an earlier incident which may have involved the same gang.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The incident occurred at around 4pm on Tuesday, 11th March, on Brenda Road, in Hartlepool, when three people who were on a silver/grey motorbike were seen chasing another man on a motorbike.

“A similar incident was also reported at around 4.50pm on the same day on Lancaster Road, in Hartlepool, when three men on a motorbike attempted to stop another man on a motorbike.

“The men then tried to take the keys to the motorbike but fled after officers arrived on the scene.

“The men were described as wearing Balaclavas and were also believed to be carrying bolt croppers.

"One of the men wore a black puffer coat while a second man wore a camouflage jacket.

“Anyone with information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 042920.”