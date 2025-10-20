Police are seeking information after a 65-year-old woman and her chihuahua were attacked by another dog.

The woman was in her back yard in Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, when Bobby, her chihuahua, went into the back alley.

As the woman went out, she noticed a large dog - described as light brown with a short coat and a face similar to an XL Bully or Staffordshire bull terrier cross breed - moving towards her.

The dog’s owner was several feet away and on his mobile phone, shouting over to her “it’s alright love, the dog won’t hurt you".

As she picked Bobby up, the dog pounced on her, knocking her over before biting her and Bobby.

As the woman fell, she hit her arm and face on the pavement.

The dog continued to nudge and claw at the woman while she was on the ground.

The dog’s owner punched it with force before tying a piece of rope around the dog’s neck and pulling it away.

He then left the scene, shouting at the woman that it was her fault.

The woman need hospital treatment for a broken elbow, bite marks to her body, arms, hands and fingers, a puncture wound to her index finger and cuts and bruises.

The man with the dog is described as white, around 40, about 5ft 8in tall and of slim build.

He was wearing sandy coloured combat trousers, a black T-shirt and a black cap.

Any witnesses to this incident, which took place at 10am on Saturday, September 27, or anyone who knows who the dog owner and dog are, can call police on 101, quoting reference SE25185342.

