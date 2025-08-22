Cleveland Police appeal for CCTV after 'string of burglaries' at Persimmon Homes properties in Hartlepool
A number of burglaries are reported to have taken place at a number of Persimmon Homes on Marine Point.
Police say the crimes were committed between 2am and 3am on Monday, July 28.
The force said: “Following extensive enquiries into a number of burglaries across Hartlepool, officers are asking for further information around these incidents.
“Officers are appealing for any CCTV or dash cam footage of suspicious vehicles in the areas of Old Cemetery Road, Butterstone Avenue, Marine Point and Sapphire Way during this time.”
Police have not said what, if anything was stolen in the burglaries.
Anyone with footage or any information about the incidents is urged to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference 141085.
Information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.
Footage can also be uploaded online via https://orlo.uk/b8gOn