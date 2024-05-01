Cleveland Police appeal for information after two women are assaulted near Hartlepool pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers received a report that two women were assaulted near the Mill House Inn, in Raby Road, Hartlepool.

One woman suffered facial injuries, a broken nose and cuts and bruises and the second woman suffered grazes and bruises.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of threats to kill.

“A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

"They have both been bailed pending further inquiries.”

The incident took place at around 8.30am on Saturday, April 6, although details have just been released.

Officers are appealing for anyone who has not yet spoken to police to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 062486.