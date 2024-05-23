Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports that a female was raped at a popular country park.

The incident is said to have taken place at Summerhill Country Park, off Catcote Road, in Hartlepool, on Tuesday, May 21.

A teenager has been arrested with Cleveland Police believing that “there is no threat to the wider community”.

The force said in a statement: “Police in Hartlepool are investigating a report of rape at Summerhill Country Park in Hartlepool on Tuesday.

“Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious whilst walking in the park between 11am and 1pm, or anyone who may have caught anything on their dashcam whilst driving along Summerhill Lane into the car park.

“A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape and bailed pending further inquiries.

“It is believed that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.