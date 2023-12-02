Cleveland Police appeal to find missing Hartlepool man Bryan Ramsey
Police have appealed for help in tracing a missing Hartlepool man.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Bryan Ramsey, 48, has been missing since yesterday evening (Friday 1 December) and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
“It is believed Bryan is in the Hartlepool area.
“Anyone who thinks they might have seen him or anyone who has information is asked to contact police.
“Dial 101 and quote reference number SE23236949.”