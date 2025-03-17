Cleveland Police appeal to identify men after victim's jaw broken in four places on leaving Hartlepool bar
Cleveland Police have released images of three men wanted in connection with the serious assault on Church Street in the early hours of Saturday, January 25.
Police say the victim was drinking in The Tipsy Doorman and been involved in an argument with a group of men.
The force said: “He then left the bar and waited across the road for his friends to leave. As he waited, the group of five or six men he had argued with, approached him and he was assaulted.”
The victim’s jaw was broken in four places and required surgery. It is believed he will be left with long-term injuries.
The incident was captured on CCTV and police have now issued images of three of the men they are looking for.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference SE25014031.