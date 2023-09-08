News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Cleveland Police appeal to public to help Hartlepool man wanted in connection with arson

Police have issued an appeal to help find man wanted in connection with a number of offences including an arson in Hartlepool.
By Mark Payne
Published 8th Sep 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police is appealing to the public to trace 32-year-old Andrew Foulds who is also wanted for various shoplifting offences.He is a white male, around 5ft 10in tall, skinny and has short black hair.

Police say he has links to various areas across town.

Anyone who has seen Andrew or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting 178787.