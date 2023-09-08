Cleveland Police appeal to public to help Hartlepool man wanted in connection with arson
Police have issued an appeal to help find man wanted in connection with a number of offences including an arson in Hartlepool.
Cleveland Police is appealing to the public to trace 32-year-old Andrew Foulds who is also wanted for various shoplifting offences.He is a white male, around 5ft 10in tall, skinny and has short black hair.
Police say he has links to various areas across town.
Anyone who has seen Andrew or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting 178787.