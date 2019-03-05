Cleveland Police appeal to trace man in connection with assault and criminal damage investigation

Cleveland Police are appealing for information to trace a man they want to speak to in connection with an investigation into a domestic assault and criminal damage.

Nicholas Kinlan, 33, known as Nicky, of no fixed address, is described as a white male, with brown hair, around 5ft 6in-tall and of medium build.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 004696.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.