Cleveland Police appeal to trace victims of 14 suspected sex offences in Hartlepool
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 34-year-old man from Hartlepool has been arrested and charged with four sexual offences after reports that four females were assaulted on residential streets in town on Thursday, May 30, and Friday, May 31, during daylight hours.
The suspect appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, June 3, and is remanded in custody until a further hearing in July.
Police believe 14 similar offences may have taken place between May 26 and 31 and are appealing for potential victims to come forward.
The suspected offences are believed to have taken place on:
Sunday, May 26, at 12.24pm, on Erskine Road, and Monday, May 27, at 9.28pm, on Maxwell Road.
On Wednesday, May 29, offences are suspected to have happened at 1.55pm, St David’s Walk/Tarnston Walk; 4.40pm at Middleton Grange underground car park; 6.33pm, at Whitby Walk, and 8.17pm, at ‘The Black Path’, Bishop Cuthbert.
Several incidents are also believed to have taken place on Thursday, May 30, at 12.41pm, Avenue Road; 2.02pm, Middleton Grange underground car park; 7.31pm, Reedston Road; 8.22pm, Wooler Road/Elwick Road, and 9.08pm in an alleyway near Hart Lane/Wiltshire Way.
More suspected offences on Friday, May 31, are at 11.20am, Park Road, Middleton Grange; 12.33pm, Stockton Road, and 1pm, Catcote Road.
Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this series of offences is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency telephone number 101, quoting incident reference number SE24100860.