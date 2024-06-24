Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are trying to identify victims of over a dozen suspected sex offences across Hartlepool.

A 34-year-old man from Hartlepool has been arrested and charged with four sexual offences after reports that four females were assaulted on residential streets in town on Thursday, May 30, and Friday, May 31, during daylight hours.

The suspect appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, June 3, and is remanded in custody until a further hearing in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe 14 similar offences may have taken place between May 26 and 31 and are appealing for potential victims to come forward.

Police are trying to trace potential victims of a number of suspected sex crimes in Hartlepool.

The suspected offences are believed to have taken place on:

Sunday, May 26, at 12.24pm, on Erskine Road, and Monday, May 27, at 9.28pm, on Maxwell Road.

On Wednesday, May 29, offences are suspected to have happened at 1.55pm, St David’s Walk/Tarnston Walk; 4.40pm at Middleton Grange underground car park; 6.33pm, at Whitby Walk, and 8.17pm, at ‘The Black Path’, Bishop Cuthbert.

Several incidents are also believed to have taken place on Thursday, May 30, at 12.41pm, Avenue Road; 2.02pm, Middleton Grange underground car park; 7.31pm, Reedston Road; 8.22pm, Wooler Road/Elwick Road, and 9.08pm in an alleyway near Hart Lane/Wiltshire Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the offences are said to have happened in the underground car park of Middleton Grange shopping centre.

More suspected offences on Friday, May 31, are at 11.20am, Park Road, Middleton Grange; 12.33pm, Stockton Road, and 1pm, Catcote Road.