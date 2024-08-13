Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cleveland Police are appealing to trace a wanted man in connection with reports of assault and the possession of an offensive weapon.

Frederick Robinson, 33, is from Hartlepool but also has links to Stockton.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “He is described as a white male, around six foot one inches tall with dark brown hair.

“Officers are keen to trace Frederick and would ask anyone who may know of his whereabouts, or anyone who may have seen him, to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 148095.”