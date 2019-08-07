Cleveland Police are looking to recruit 100 new officers - here's how you can apply
Police chiefs are on the lookout for recruits as they bid to take on more than 100 new officers.
Cleveland Police plan to have the new officers in place by April next year and are asking people interested in a career in crime fighting to express their interest online before the full application process opens on Monday September 2.
Chief Constable Richard Lewis said: “There is no other job like being a police officer for being able to change people’s lives for the better.
“We know there are talented people in the local area who have considered becoming a police officer, and my message to them is that now your opportunity.”
He added: “We are looking for a diverse group of people who have the utmost integrity, want to make a positive difference, prevent and detect crime, and protect the most vulnerable in our communities.”
Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said: “This recruitment campaign is welcome news to the communities of Cleveland.
“In every meeting I attend police officer visibility is the most requested need, it’s fundamental to keeping people safe and as a result forms a key part of my Police and Crime Plan.
“The Chief Constable must have the maximum number of officers available to him within the constraints of the funding situation we face.”
Anyone interested in becoming a police officer can express an interest by following the link on the Cleveland Police website.
The current recruitment drive is separate from the Government’s recent announcement of additional police officers nationally.