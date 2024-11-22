Cleveland Police arrest man, 40, for string of offences after Vauxhall Corsa failed to stop in Hartlepool incident

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 14:59 GMT
A man has been arrested on suspicion of a string of offences after a vehicle reported stolen failed to stop in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police say a green Vauxhall Corsa failed to stop at around 12.35am on Friday morning (November 22) leading to a short chase.

The vehicle allegedly collided with a road sign on West View Road and police say checks found it was reported stolen in a burglary earlier in the evening.

Suspected stolen property was also located and the 40-year-old driver was arrested by officers from the Matrix Team.

A man has been arrested for a string of offences after a car reported stolen was stopped in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police stated: “He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, resisting arrest, no licence, no insurance, drink driving, drug driving and possession of a Class C drug and he remains in police custody.”

