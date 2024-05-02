The One Stop Shop Wynyard Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Cleveland Police issued an appeal for information earlier this week after a 77-year-old man was robbed on Wynyard Road in Hartlepool on Monday.

The force said it happened at the ATM outside the One Stop shop at 12.10am when the man was withdrawing cash which was stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have announced that two suspects have now been arrested and will be questioned about the offence.

They stated: “The Proactive Team in Hartlepool arrested a 38-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man on suspicion of robbery, in connection an incident where a 77-year-old man was robbed on Wynyard Road in Hartlepool on 29th April.

“The 38-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with a robbery outside of Owton Manor Social Club on Wynyard Road.