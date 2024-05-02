Cleveland Police arrest man and woman on suspicion of robbing 77-year-old man at Hartlepool cash point
Cleveland Police issued an appeal for information earlier this week after a 77-year-old man was robbed on Wynyard Road in Hartlepool on Monday.
The force said it happened at the ATM outside the One Stop shop at 12.10am when the man was withdrawing cash which was stolen.
Police have announced that two suspects have now been arrested and will be questioned about the offence.
They stated: “The Proactive Team in Hartlepool arrested a 38-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man on suspicion of robbery, in connection an incident where a 77-year-old man was robbed on Wynyard Road in Hartlepool on 29th April.
“The 38-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with a robbery outside of Owton Manor Social Club on Wynyard Road.
“Both were taken to police custody where they will be questioned by officers.”