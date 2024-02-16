News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police arrest two men and teenager on suspicion of drug offences after Hartlepool chase

Police arrested three males – including a teenage boy – on suspicion of drugs offences after a short car chase in Hartlepool.
By Mark Payne
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:57 GMT
Officers from Cleveland Police’s Matrix Team stopped a Citroen C3 on Raby Road shortly before 10pm on Thursday, February 15.

The force stated: “Quantities of drugs believed to be heroin and cocaine were recovered.”

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The suspects were arrested after a short chase in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDThe suspects were arrested after a short chase in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of class B drugs.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.

All three were taken to police custody in Middlesbrough for questioning.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity in the community can call police on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.