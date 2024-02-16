Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Cleveland Police’s Matrix Team stopped a Citroen C3 on Raby Road shortly before 10pm on Thursday, February 15.

The force stated: “Quantities of drugs believed to be heroin and cocaine were recovered.”

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The suspects were arrested after a short chase in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of class B drugs.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.

All three were taken to police custody in Middlesbrough for questioning.