Cleveland Police arrest two men and teenager on suspicion of drug offences after Hartlepool chase
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Cleveland Police’s Matrix Team stopped a Citroen C3 on Raby Road shortly before 10pm on Thursday, February 15.
The force stated: “Quantities of drugs believed to be heroin and cocaine were recovered.”
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of class B drugs.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.
All three were taken to police custody in Middlesbrough for questioning.
Anyone with information about suspicious activity in the community can call police on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.