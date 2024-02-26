Cleveland Police arrest two men and woman after being called to Hartlepool pub
Two men and a woman were arrested after reports of an “altercation” at a Hartlepool pub on Sunday night.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police attended the Gillen Arms, on Clavering Road, at about 9pm on February 25.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Three people were arrested after a report of an altercation at the Gillen Arms, Hartlepool, around 9pm on Sunday 25th February.
“Two males aged 30 and 31 and a woman aged 32 were arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody at this time.”
Enquiries are ongoing.