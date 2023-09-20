Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 31-year-old man was due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 20.

They relate to incidents on February 19, February 28 and on August 18 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August, at least eight vehicles were set on fire in numerous streets in the early hours of the morning, including in Baden Street, Brinkburn Road, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Caledonian Road, and Osborne Road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The remains of a car that was set on fire in Shrewsbury Street, Hartlepool, in August. Picture by FRANK REID

Police said they appeared to be random attacks and had not been targeted for any specific reason.