Cleveland Police charge man with 12 counts of arson after Hartlepool vehicle fires
A 31-year-old man was due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 20.
They relate to incidents on February 19, February 28 and on August 18 this year.
In August, at least eight vehicles were set on fire in numerous streets in the early hours of the morning, including in Baden Street, Brinkburn Road, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Caledonian Road, and Osborne Road.
Owners told the Mail at the time of their devastation at being awoken to see their vehicles in flames outside their homes.
Police said they appeared to be random attacks and had not been targeted for any specific reason.
It led to Burn Valley ward councillor and Labour parliamentary candidate Jonathan Brash to call on the police to do more to tackle such incidents and anti-social behaviour.