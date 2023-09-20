News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police charge man with 12 counts of arson after Hartlepool vehicle fires

A man has been charged by police with 12 counts of arson after a number of vehicles were set alight in Hartlepool.
By Mark Payne
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST
A 31-year-old man was due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 20.

They relate to incidents on February 19, February 28 and on August 18 this year.

In August, at least eight vehicles were set on fire in numerous streets in the early hours of the morning, including in Baden Street, Brinkburn Road, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Caledonian Road, and Osborne Road.

The remains of a car that was set on fire in Shrewsbury Street, Hartlepool, in August. Picture by FRANK REIDThe remains of a car that was set on fire in Shrewsbury Street, Hartlepool, in August. Picture by FRANK REID
Owners told the Mail at the time of their devastation at being awoken to see their vehicles in flames outside their homes.

Police said they appeared to be random attacks and had not been targeted for any specific reason.

It led to Burn Valley ward councillor and Labour parliamentary candidate Jonathan Brash to call on the police to do more to tackle such incidents and anti-social behaviour.