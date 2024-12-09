Three teenage boys have been charged with arson of Hartlepool’s former Wesley Chapel last year.

The historic building in Wesley Square suffered significant damage in the blaze on 7 November 2023.

Cleveland Police have today announced that three teenagers have been charged over the fire.

They are due to appear in court early next year.

Flames leap from the roof of the former Wesley Chapel last November. Picture by FRANK REID

“The boys, all 15-years-old, have been charged with arson and will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on 8 January 2025.”

The fire set back a £3.8million regeneration project to convert the Wesley into a new boutique events venue with associated accommodation.

Fortunately, it was confined to a more modern annexe with the main building left structurally sound.

A recent meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee heard work is "coming along great" with repairs to the windows and external work now complete.