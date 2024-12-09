Cleveland Police charge teenage boys with arson over major blaze of Hartlepool's Wesley Chapel

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 16:44 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 16:44 BST
Three teenage boys have been charged with arson of Hartlepool’s former Wesley Chapel last year.

The historic building in Wesley Square suffered significant damage in the blaze on 7 November 2023.

Most Popular

Cleveland Police have today announced that three teenagers have been charged over the fire.

They are due to appear in court early next year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Flames leap from the roof of the former Wesley Chapel last November. Picture by FRANK REIDplaceholder image
Flames leap from the roof of the former Wesley Chapel last November. Picture by FRANK REID

The force stated: “Three teenagers have been charged in connection with the fire at the former Wesley Chapel building in Hartlepool on 7 November 2023.

“The boys, all 15-years-old, have been charged with arson and will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on 8 January 2025.”

placeholder image
Read More
Cleveland Police release footage of moped yobs' shocking brick attack on Billing...

The fire set back a £3.8million regeneration project to convert the Wesley into a new boutique events venue with associated accommodation.

Fortunately, it was confined to a more modern annexe with the main building left structurally sound.

A recent meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee heard work is "coming along great" with repairs to the windows and external work now complete.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice