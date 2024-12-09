Cleveland Police charge teenage boys with arson over major blaze of Hartlepool's Wesley Chapel
The historic building in Wesley Square suffered significant damage in the blaze on 7 November 2023.
Cleveland Police have today announced that three teenagers have been charged over the fire.
They are due to appear in court early next year.
The force stated: “Three teenagers have been charged in connection with the fire at the former Wesley Chapel building in Hartlepool on 7 November 2023.
“The boys, all 15-years-old, have been charged with arson and will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on 8 January 2025.”
The fire set back a £3.8million regeneration project to convert the Wesley into a new boutique events venue with associated accommodation.
Fortunately, it was confined to a more modern annexe with the main building left structurally sound.
A recent meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee heard work is "coming along great" with repairs to the windows and external work now complete.