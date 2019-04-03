Cleveland Police Chief Constable in waiting will be paid £156,957 a year if he gets the go-ahead next week

Cleveland Police’s new Chief Constable will pick up a wage packet of more than £155,000 – if he gets the nod.

Councillors will meet at the Cleveland Crime Panel, in Stockton, next week to decide whether to give chief-in-waiting, Richard Lewis, the top job at the force.

The deputy top cop at Dyfed-Powys Police has been given the backing of Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger and a panel of leaders from various public bodies and charities.

If given the panel’s blessing, Mr Lewis will receive a £156,957 annual wage and a five year contract.

Chief Constable salaries are set nationally and vary depending on the size of the force.

The top job in North Yorkshire and Durham forces pay £139,890 a year.

And the salary of Cleveland’s Chief Constable is £142,689 per annum, however Mr Coppinger has the power to vary the salary by up to 10%.

Former chief Mike Veale was offered a wage of £152,350 when he started last year.

He resigned in January amid allegations he behaved inappropriately and an ongoing probe launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

An application pack released by the force gives a flavour of what Mr Lewis will face on a typical day in Cleveland.

An average 24 hours sees one officer on duty for every 1,500 people in Cleveland.

A total of 167 crimes are recorded, 655 incidents are logged and 290 emergency 999 calls come through to the police call centre – alongside 620 non-emergency calls.

On a given day, the report adds there are:

107 cases of anti-social behaviour

Three cases of hate crime – two of which will be race-related

13 missing people reports

Three road collisions with casualties

17 cases picked up where people have mental health issues

46 violent crimes

5 sexual offences

One robbery

12 burglaries

12 vehicle crimes

40 arrests

In the pack, Mr Coppinger says the force is seeing “a massive culture shift” in leadership, management and looking after the well-being of force staff.

He adds “embedding public confidence in the force” would be a “key challenge” for the new chief.

If selected, Mr Lewis will be the fifth permanent chief at Cleveland Police in seven years.

Candidates were whittled down from seven – and then three – before Mr Lewis was named as the preferred nominee.

The recruitment process was designed with the expert support from the College of Policing – and its chief executive Mike Cunningham was also a member of the final appointment panel.

Personality tests, interviews and staff meetings were all part of the process.

The report prepared for next week’s meeting offered a glowing review of Mr Lewis’s credentials on the back of the selection procedure.

It added: “Richard Lewis set out a strong, compelling and exciting vision for progressing Cleveland Police to the next level.

!He also presented a clear and detailed outline plan for his short, medium and longer term delivery priorities.

“Richard Lewis has enjoyed a distinguished policing career including experience operating at chief police officer level.

“He has faced extremely difficult and complex policing and organisational challenges and has never shied away from taking tough decisions in the best interests of justice.”.

The veteran cop has been involved in a number of “complex and high profile investigations”, according to the report.

He has also guest edited the BBC Radio 4 Today Programme and has authored two textbooks on policing.

His former force profile reveals the Welshman completed a bio-chemistry degree in London – before becoming a constable in 1987 and the third generation from his family to join the police.

He rose through the ranks in South Wales before opting to go for the top job in Cleveland.

Mr Lewis will be in attendance at next Tuesday’s crime panel meeting (April 9) where a final decision on his new job will be made.

Alex Metcalfe , Local Democracy Reporting Service