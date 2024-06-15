Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Chief Constable of Cleveland Police has been named in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Chief Constable Mark Webster is one of two force officers to receive a King’s Police Medal (KPM) in the latest list.

Cleveland Police said the award was “in recognition of the impact he has made on Cleveland Police and to policing more broadly since he joined the service in the 1990s”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force had been in special measures for three years when Chief Cons Webster took over the role in April 2022.

Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mark Webster has been awarded a King's Police Medal (KPM) in the latest honours list.

The force said: “Mr Webster’s award acknowledges the contribution he made, and continues to make, to the force’s improvement journey which resulted in the force being removed from national oversight measures.”

Chief Inspector Fraser Wilson has also been awarded a KPM for his work as a negotiator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said: “Fraser became a hostage negotiator in 2012, which is a voluntary role, and has engaged with people hundreds of times and in the process is likely to have saved many lives.”

The Deputy Chief Constable of Cleveland Police, Victoria Fuller, added: “I am pleased to see policing continued to be recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours, acknowledging the contribution officers and staff make to our communities.

"The commitment and dedication of police officers and staff deserves our praise and decorated colleagues should be proud to be recognised in this way.