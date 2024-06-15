Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mark Webster receives King's Police Medal in King's Birthday Honours
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chief Constable Mark Webster is one of two force officers to receive a King’s Police Medal (KPM) in the latest list.
Cleveland Police said the award was “in recognition of the impact he has made on Cleveland Police and to policing more broadly since he joined the service in the 1990s”.
The force had been in special measures for three years when Chief Cons Webster took over the role in April 2022.
They were eventually removed from this category, which entailed enhanced monitoring from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, last September.
The force said: “Mr Webster’s award acknowledges the contribution he made, and continues to make, to the force’s improvement journey which resulted in the force being removed from national oversight measures.”
Chief Inspector Fraser Wilson has also been awarded a KPM for his work as a negotiator.
The force said: “Fraser became a hostage negotiator in 2012, which is a voluntary role, and has engaged with people hundreds of times and in the process is likely to have saved many lives.”
The Deputy Chief Constable of Cleveland Police, Victoria Fuller, added: “I am pleased to see policing continued to be recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours, acknowledging the contribution officers and staff make to our communities.
"The commitment and dedication of police officers and staff deserves our praise and decorated colleagues should be proud to be recognised in this way.
"I look forward to seeing further recognition for policing, throughout the ranks, and in particular for Cleveland Police officers and staff in the future.”