Hundreds of suspected cannabis plants were found in a large farm when teams of officers broke down doors of three adjoining disused shops on Raby Road in Mill House early in the morning.

Another cannabis farm found worth around £80,000 was discovered on Sheriff Street in co-ordinated strikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men have been charged with production of cannabis and remanded to court.

Police gaining entry to a commercial premises at the rear of Raby Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

It brings the total amount of drugs – mostly cannabis – seized by police in Hartlepool in the last eight months to over £4 million.

Police believe organised crime groups involving men from the Balkans are behind most of the cannabis farms and are travelling to Hartlepool from London to set them up.

The Mail joined police on the raids, part of a week of action, on Monday, January 23, which we can only now report.

New Hartlepool District Commander, Supt Martin Hopps, said it was: “A very successful day and it will seriously disrupt the organised crime within this locality.”

Police carry out a search of one of the units. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner also joined the raids.

He said: “We need to take the fight to these criminals by being proactive and coming out and closing down cannabis farms like this.

“It really sends out a message that this type of behaviour and criminal activity won’t be tolerated here in Hartlepool.”

He described the harm caused by drug gangs as “horrendous” and linked to violence, people trafficking and modern day slavery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have taken action to protect three 17-year-olds and one adult working inside drug farms in Hartlepool against their will. Investigations are ongoing.

Officers also seized a quad bike and a motorbike from an address in Erskine Road, at Owton Manor, as part of the force’s Operation Endurance crackdown.

And two motorbikes and a quad bike believed to have been stolen were seized from a lock up on Mainsforth Terrace.

Police said half of all anti-social behaviour complaints in the town currently relate to nuisance bikes with reports of Balaclava-clad riders tearing round the town and nearly knocking children and elderly people over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad