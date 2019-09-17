Cleveland Police dog retires from the force after seven years of hard work
Cleveland Police Dog, Shadow, who was partnered with PC Darren Williamson, has retired from the force.
Shadow’s retirement comes after finishing his last shift on Friday, September 13, he worked with the police for around seven years.
Shadow has worked hard alongside members of the police, particularly PC Darren Williamson who is one of many who will miss him.
PC Williamson, said: “Shadow has been at my side every working day for many years and we made a great team.
“Some of Shadow’s highlights include apprehending a man in the process of breaking into someone’s house, indicating the presence of two men hiding in a loft after burgling a property and receiving a Chief Constable’s commendation after he detained a man with an imitation firearm in a busy town centre.
“We’ve had a great run and Shadow will be dearly missed in the dog unit and I hope he enjoys his well-deserved retirement.”