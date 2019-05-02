Cleveland Police dogs Kira and Skye charm Twitter with energetic play fight

They work hard to keep our communities safe.

And when a tough day at the office comes to an end, police dogs deserve a break to blow off some steam.

A message posted to the Cleveland Police Dogs Twitter account this week showed PDs Kira and Skye enjoying some fresh air with an energetic play fight.

The video of the two pooches received hundreds of likes on Twitter, with lots of positive responses from the public.

Twitter user Kay said: "I love watching dogs play fight like this. Tires them out better than any walk could."

Alison added: "I could watch dogs play all day."