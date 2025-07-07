Police are hunting a man who is said to be linked to “a number of sexual assaults” in and around town centre bars.

The incidents were reported to have taken place inside or near pubs in the Church Street area of Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers are appealing for information and any witnesses after a number of sexual assaults were reported in Hartlepool.

“The incidents occurred in and around the pubs in the Church Street area in Hartlepool between 10.00pm on Saturday, 21st June, and 12.30am on Sunday, 22nd June.

“Police received a report from a third-party that a man was touching women inappropriately and was acting in a sexual way towards them.

“Extensive inquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, are underway but officers are keen to speak to any victims or anyone who witnessed these incidents and urging them to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 114082.”

