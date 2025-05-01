Cleveland Police hunt motorbike riders after cars are torched in Hartlepool arson attack
Cleveland Police are urging anyone with information about the incident in a Hart Village driveway to contact them.
The incident took place on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 22, although details have only just been released.
The force said in a statement: “Two cars, a white Range Rover and a black Nissan Qashqai, were significantly damaged after two men, a rider wearing a white helmet and the pillion passenger wearing a black Balaclava approached the address on The Fens on a motorbike.
"It is believed that they poured an accelerant on the cars before setting them alight.
“Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident reference SE2507101.
“You can upload footage here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/dashcam-footage.”