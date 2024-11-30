Cleveland Police investigating theft of Christmas presents after Hartlepool burglary

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 30th Nov 2024, 09:52 BST

Police are appealing for information after Christmas presents have been reported stolen from a house in Hartlepool.

Detectives are urging householders to take extra care with home security in the run up to the festive season following a burglary in Furness Street, in the Mill House area of town.

It is said to have happened sometime between 11pm on Wednesday night (November 27) and 1pm the next day (Thursday, November 28).

Detective Inspector Louise Sproson from Hartlepool CID asked for anyone with information, doorbell, dashcam or private CCTV from the area to get in touch.

Christmas presents have been reported stolen in a burglary in Furness Street, Hartlepool.

She said: “Our investigation is on-going and we would welcome information or footage. Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 226334.”

Advice to help keep your home safe includes not to leave presents in view under the tree.

Don’t advertise you are going away on social media. Also lock all doors and windows including when you’re at home.

Pay particular attention to the rear of the home.

