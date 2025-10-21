A man approached a young girl in Hartlepool before trying to sexually assault her, say police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following the incident on Warren Road at about 5pm on Monday, October 13.

It is said the man said suggestive comments to a 12-year-old girl before attempting to touch her arm and chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect is described as white, aged 30-40, with buzz cut blonde hair, clean shaven and was wearing a camouflage-style coat.

Warren Road, Hartlepool.

He made off on foot along Warren Road towards Winterbottom Avenue.

Police said: “There were a number of vehicles driving along the road around this time and officers would encourage drivers who think they may have seen the man to check dash cam footage and contact Cleveland Police with any information.”

Contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 196815.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crimestoppers can also be contacted at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555111.

Footage can be uploaded via https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-attempted-sexual-assault-hartlepool.