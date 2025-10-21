Cleveland Police issue appeal after man 'tried to sexually assault' a 12-year-old girl in Hartlepool
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following the incident on Warren Road at about 5pm on Monday, October 13.
It is said the man said suggestive comments to a 12-year-old girl before attempting to touch her arm and chest.
The suspect is described as white, aged 30-40, with buzz cut blonde hair, clean shaven and was wearing a camouflage-style coat.
He made off on foot along Warren Road towards Winterbottom Avenue.
Police said: “There were a number of vehicles driving along the road around this time and officers would encourage drivers who think they may have seen the man to check dash cam footage and contact Cleveland Police with any information.”
Contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 196815.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555111.