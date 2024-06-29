Cleveland Police issue appeal after Nissan Qashqai reportedly collided with two pedestrians in Hartlepool
Police say a learner driver in a black Nissan Qashqai collided with the men as it pulled out from Eltringham Road into Park Road at around 1pm on Friday, June 14.
The two pedestrians, who were changing the wheel of a car at the time, were injured and taken to hospital.
Cleveland Police stated: “At around 1pm, a learner driver under instruction, pulled out from Eltringham Road into Park Road and collided with two men who were changing the wheel of a car.
“Both men were injured and taken to North Tees University Hospital for treatment. A 37-year-old man sustained fractures to his hip, spine and sternum, and a 62-year-old man sustained bruising.”
Officers are asking anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the incident to call police on the 101 number quoting reference number SE24111288.