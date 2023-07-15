News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police issue appeal after young girl 'chased in street by two men' in Billingham

A young girl was chased by two men say police who are appealing for information.
By Mark Payne
Published 15th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened at around 9am on Saturday morning (July 15) as the young girl walked from Appleby Road towards Rievaulx Avenue in Billingham.

Cleveland Police stated: “It was reported that the men shouted something at the girl and as she ran away, they chased her.

“Thankfully the young girl was not injured but was left shaken from the incident.”

Police have issued an appeal for information or CCTV footage of the incident. Picture by FRANK REIDPolice have issued an appeal for information or CCTV footage of the incident. Picture by FRANK REID
The men are described as white and in their late 20s or early 30s.

One was described as around 5ft 8/9 inches tall, of slim build and with long brown hair and possibly wearing a dark green jacket.

The other man was 5ft 6 inches tall, of a larger build, with short brown hair and believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 139318, or Crimestoppers anonymously at crimestoppers.org or on 0800 555111.

Footage can be uploaded at https://orlo.uk/9rzqr