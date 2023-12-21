News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Cleveland Police issue appeal to find wanted Hartlepool man Andrew Foulds for recall to prison

Police have issued an appeal to find a wanted criminal for return to prison.
By Mark Payne
Published 21st Dec 2023, 12:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police are looking for Andrew Foulds, 33, from Hartlepool, who is wanted on emergency prison recall.

He is described as 5ft 8ins tall, medium build, with dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police on the 101 number.