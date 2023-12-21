Cleveland Police issue appeal to find wanted Hartlepool man Andrew Foulds for recall to prison
Police have issued an appeal to find a wanted criminal for return to prison.
Cleveland Police are looking for Andrew Foulds, 33, from Hartlepool, who is wanted on emergency prison recall.
He is described as 5ft 8ins tall, medium build, with dark hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police on the 101 number.