Police have released a photo of a man they wish to trace after an off-duty policewoman was assaulted as she attempted to stop a shop theft.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She suffered a bloodied nose and facial injuries when she was punched in the face after chasing three men, who were believed to be in their 30s, as they ran away from Hartlepool Marina’s Boots store.

They were carrying a bag of goods which were later confirmed to have been stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The off-duty police officer chased them to the rear of the shop where at the junction of Middleton Road and Clarence Road she managed to get hold of a bag which one of the men was carrying, whereupon he resisted and punched the officer in the face, causing facial injuries including a bloodied nose.

Cleveland Police have released an image of a man they wish to trace after an off-duty policewoman was assaulted in Hartlepool.

“The man who carried out the assault is described as white, wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up and wearing navy tracksuit bottoms.”

The incident took place on Monday, October 13, at around 5.50pm.

Cleveland Police added: “We would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone who has information or any relevant footage to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 196879.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.