Cleveland Police issue picture of man they wish to trace after off-duty Hartlepool policewoman is assaulted by thief
She suffered a bloodied nose and facial injuries when she was punched in the face after chasing three men, who were believed to be in their 30s, as they ran away from Hartlepool Marina’s Boots store.
They were carrying a bag of goods which were later confirmed to have been stolen.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The off-duty police officer chased them to the rear of the shop where at the junction of Middleton Road and Clarence Road she managed to get hold of a bag which one of the men was carrying, whereupon he resisted and punched the officer in the face, causing facial injuries including a bloodied nose.
“The man who carried out the assault is described as white, wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up and wearing navy tracksuit bottoms.”
The incident took place on Monday, October 13, at around 5.50pm.
Cleveland Police added: “We would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone who has information or any relevant footage to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 196879.
“If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.