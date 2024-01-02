Cleveland Police issue witness appeal after woman pushed over and robbed near former Hartlepool Odeon cinema
The victim, aged in her 40s, was alone at the junction of Raby Road and York Road, near the former Odeon Cinema at about 7am on Monday, January 1.
Cleveland Police said: “She was pushed to the ground and had her handbag stolen. It contained bank cards, a key and personal items.
"Thankfully the woman was not seriously injured.However, she was left extremely shaken.”
A man stopped to help her up but then left the scene and police are appealing for him to come forward as he may have vital information.
Police do not currently have a description of the male suspect although it is believed there were other people and vehicles in the area at the time.
Witnesses or anyone with doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage is urged to come forward by calling 101, quoting ref 000216.
Or contact charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or on 0800 555111.