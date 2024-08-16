Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cleveland Police are appealing for information following a suspected robbery in Hartlepool’s Church Square earlier this week.

The incident happened in Church Square at around 10.45pm on Tuesday, August 13.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “A 38-year-old man was knocked to the ground where he was kicked and punched in an unprovoked assault before his attacker stole his wallet.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses to this incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference 155829."

The robbery is said to have taken place in Church Square, Hartlepool.

CLARIFICATION:

The original version of this article on August 14 stated that the robbery had taken place outside O'Malley's bar, in Church Square, late on August 13.

This information was based on a public appeal for witnesses issued by Cleveland Police and was published by the Mail in good faith.

O'Malley's has since contacted us to state that the incident started and ended elsewhere in the area and did not take place outside the bar.

We have since removed any mention of O'Malley's from the above article and are happy to set the record straight.