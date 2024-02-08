News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Cleveland Police plea to trace wanted Hartlepool man Shaun Currell as part of theft and assault inquiry

Police have appealed for information to help them trace a wanted man.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Thursday morning: “Police are appealing to trace 44-year-old Shaun Currell from the Hartlepool area, who is wanted in connection with allegations of assault and theft.

“Shaun is described as a white male, 5ft 9in tall, slim build with short, dark hair and brown eyes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone who may have information regarding Shaun’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 007154.”

Read more: The 11 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crime is committed