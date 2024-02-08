Cleveland Police plea to trace wanted Hartlepool man Shaun Currell as part of theft and assault inquiry
Police have appealed for information to help them trace a wanted man.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Thursday morning: “Police are appealing to trace 44-year-old Shaun Currell from the Hartlepool area, who is wanted in connection with allegations of assault and theft.
“Shaun is described as a white male, 5ft 9in tall, slim build with short, dark hair and brown eyes.
“Anyone who may have information regarding Shaun’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 007154.”