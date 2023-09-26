Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool Police obtained a warrant to search a property in Wordsworth Avenue, Hartlepool, on Monday, September 25, following “information received from the local community”.

They added in a statement: “Inquiries are ongoing with regards to an amount of white powder seized from the address.”

Inspector Adrian Dack, of the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, said officers acted after they “received numerous reports”.

Cleveland Police issued this picture of a house where they carried out a drugs raid.

He added: "We will continue to act on information provided by members of the public, working together to protect our communities and tackle criminality.

"If you know that drugs are being dealt near you, tell us about it and we will build a case and take action."