Cleveland Police recover 'white powder' from Hartlepool house following drugs raid

Inquiries are under way after police discovered “white powder’ during a drugs raid.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Hartlepool Police obtained a warrant to search a property in Wordsworth Avenue, Hartlepool, on Monday, September 25, following “information received from the local community”.

They added in a statement: “Inquiries are ongoing with regards to an amount of white powder seized from the address.”

Inspector Adrian Dack, of the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, said officers acted after they “received numerous reports”.

Cleveland Police issued this picture of a house where they carried out a drugs raid.Cleveland Police issued this picture of a house where they carried out a drugs raid.
He added: "We will continue to act on information provided by members of the public, working together to protect our communities and tackle criminality.

"If you know that drugs are being dealt near you, tell us about it and we will build a case and take action."

The public can report drugs incidents to Cleveland Police on 101, via the Copa app and by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phone on 0800 555111.