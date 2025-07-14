Cleveland Police release CCTV picture of youth after man in his 60s was 'repeatedly punched in face' at Hartlepool McDonald's
Officers are appealing to identify the male pictured following the report of an assault at McDonalds on Burn Road, at around 5.45am on Thursday July 3.
The victim, aged in his sixties, is said to have been repeatedly punched in the face as he intervened in an alleged theft of a mobile phone.
He was left with pain in his jaw.
The male is described as white, wearing a grey tracksuit with a blue hood and sleeves, and had severe acne scarring on his face.
Cleveland Police said: “Officers would ask anyone who may recognise the male by the clothing that he is wearing, or the description issued, to come forward and call 101 or Crimestoppers.”
Call police on 101, quoting 122489, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously online at https://orlo.uk/STcpr or by calling 0800 555111.